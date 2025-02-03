Without fail, each year, the Grammy nominations list kicks off spirited conversations online. For the 2025 Grammy Awards, the most controversial category turned out to be Best New Artist. Despite the longstanding myth that claims the category is cursed, rising acts dream of snatching the gramophone for it.

Today (February 2), during the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony, Chappell Roan did just that beating out some stiff competition.

During Roan’s emotional speech (viewable here), she used her time on stage to demand a livable wage for rising artists from their respective labels. “Record labels need to treat their artists as valuable employees with a livable wage and health insurance and protection,” she said. “Labels, we got you — but do you got us?”

The callout earned Roan a standing ovation from her peers.

Roan’s name now follows Victoria Monét in the Grammy history books, who took home the win at last year’s ceremony.

The 2025 Grammys Best New Artist nominees also included Benson Boone, Doechii, Khruangbin, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims. Prior to the event, users online had a difficult time calling a winner, while others predicted Roan would come out victorious considering the impressive year she had in 2024

Check out our full coverage of the 2025 Grammys here. To view the full 2025 Grammy Awards nominations and winners list, click here.