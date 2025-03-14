Chappell Roan’s New Song ‘The Giver’ Is A Boot-Stomping Good Time

Chappell Roan had a remarkable rise to the top of the pop pantheon in 2024, despite only releasing one new song that year. That’s how good “Good Luck, Babe!” — and 2023’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess — is.

But on Thursday (March 13), Roan shared a new song, “The Giver.” Okay, she technically debuted the high-energy lesbian country track on SNL (the best musical performance of the season), but now there’s an official studio version — and it’s a whole lot of fun.

“I have such a special place in my heart for country music,” Roan said in a statement. “I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is… right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

Check out “The Giver” above. You can also find more information, including how to pre-order 7-inch limited edition vinyl records, here.