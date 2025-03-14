Chappell Roan was in a peculiar position when she rose to stardom in 2024: She had released her debut album, The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, the year before, meaning she didn’t have a bunch of new material ready to go for a new album to capitalize on her increased exposure. Now, demand for a new album is high, but it seems Roan won’t be releasing one for at least a little while.

During a recent live broadcast, Roan responded to a viewer’s question, saying, “‘New album?’ Great question. We’re so beyond… so beyond far away from that, I could not even tell you.”

This follows Roan’s release of the single “The Giver,” and an accompanying statement in which she addresses new music:

“I have such a special place in my heart for country music. I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and The Giver is my take on c*ntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.”

So, it would seem that “The Giver” does not mark the start of a new album cycle, or at least not one that’s going to pick up significant momentum in the near future.