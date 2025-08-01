It has been said that the New York subway system is populated by some of the most interesting characters you’ll ever see, but in the video for Chappelle Roan‘s new single “The Subway,” she takes that concept to fun extremes.

Roan loves her costumes, and in this video, she wears a wig that practically turns her into The Addams Family‘s Cousin It. In fact, there’s a whole subplot with a chase scene between two hairy creatures, as well as an impromptu drag ball, because of course there’s a drag ball in a Chappelle Roan video.

Lyrically, the song is about “the girl that got away,” who Chappelle is reminded of by a stranger’s hair on the subway. The singer continues to be haunted by reminders of her ex throughout the city, until she makes a vow: “I see your shadow / I see it even with the lights off / I made a promise, if in four months this feeling ain’t gone

/ Well, f*ck this city! I’m movin’ to Saskatchewan!”

If you ask me, that’s not far enough from New York City; I hear Portland, Oregon is nice this time of year.

“The Subway” is Chappelle Roan’s second new release of 2025, following the country-fied “The Giver.” The Midwestern Princess promised fans she wasn’t going full country just yet, and here’s your proof. She’s the same heart-on-her-sleeve singer-songwriter she always was, and she has yet to miss this year — although we may have to wait a while for her next album.

Watch Chappelle Roan’s “The Subway” video above.