‘Mother Mary’: Everything To Know About Anne Hathaway’s Pop Star Drama

Director Director David Lowery called Mother Mary, his upcoming movie, “a weird, weird film.” That makes sense, given that A24 is distributing and they’re known for pushing the envelope in the name of creativity.

Lowery has some great partners to help bring this vision to life: Anne Hathaway plays a larger-than-life pop star who has a tense reunion with a former friend and costume designer played by Michaela Coel. The movie doesn’t skimp on the musical elements, as Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, and FKA Twigs contribute music to the film, while Twigs also has an acting role.

Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.