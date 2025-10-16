Charli XCX’s Brat era was a spectacle, both on the album and on stage. But, it’s done now… or is it? Charli herself doesn’t want to be the one to declare that.

In a new Vanity Fair feature, the piece notes that as the interviewer suggested that Brat is over, Charli interjected and said, “I don’t really get to decide when it’s over or not. I think that’s up to the world.”

She added that the era will eventually exist “as a relic,” saying, “I don’t think people will forget it.” She continued, “The end will be interesting. Because then I have to look at myself in a different way and be stripped of the thing that everyone identified me with. […] I won’t be staring into the abyss wondering what I’m gonna do.”

Elsewhere in the chat, she talked about her upcoming movie The Moment, saying, “It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one. It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen. […] I always find it hard to sit down and look at things with distance, because I am always moving on to the next thing. I think that I process myself through my work. I’m writing about myself and my thoughts all the time, and my thoughts about what people think about me.”

Read the full interview here.