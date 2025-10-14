Brat is an era-defining work, but for her next project, Charli XCX says she’s going in a different direction.

In a new Vanity Fair interview, Charli discusses writing songs for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Wuthering Heights, which stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. She described the tone of her songs as having an “elegant and brutal sound palette,” adding, “It couldn’t be more different from Brat.”

Elsewhere in the piece, Charli reveals she said no to making a Brat tour documentary because the market is already saturated with those sorts of films. She said, “I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero. And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome.”

Of her upcoming movie The Moment, she added, “It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one. It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

Read the full interview here.