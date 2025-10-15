Charli XCX’s Brat tour is one of the biggest music events in recent memory, but don’t expect a tour documentary to surface, because Charli shot the idea down. Why? She thinks the market for tour docs is saturated.

That’s what she said in a new Vanity Fair interview. She said she didn’t feel like her experience didn’t line up with what’s expected of a music documentary, saying:

“I feel like my problem with a lot of musician documentaries is it often shows the musician coming up against some kind of opposition and eventually overcoming it to be the hero. And that’s just not been my experience, you know? Maybe it has been a lot of other people’s, and that’s awesome.”

She added of her movie The Moment, “It’s not a tour documentary or a concert film in any way, but the seed of the idea was conceived from this idea of being pressured to make one. It’s fiction, but it’s the realest depiction of the music industry that I’ve ever seen.”

Of making The Moment, she also said, “I always find it hard to sit down and look at things with distance, because I am always moving on to the next thing. I think that I process myself through my work. I’m writing about myself and my thoughts all the time, and my thoughts about what people think about me.”

