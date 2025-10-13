Maine singer-songwriter Role Model has emerged as one of the biggest rising pop stars of the past year, thanks largely to the success of his single “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out.” The song has also provided one of the most fun concert gimmicks in recent memory: When Role Model performs the song live, he invites somebody from the audience, more frequently a celebrity lately, on stage to dance and be his “Sally.” This summer, for example, while performing at Governors Ball, Conan Gray had the honor (and even planted a kiss on Role Model).

So, when he made his debut appearance as a Saturday Night Live musical guest this past weekend, it was essentially a given that he would sing the song, and that he’d probably get somebody special to be his Sally. Indeed, he did, as Charli XCX was the one to make the surprise appearance.

Elsewhere, Role Model also performed the single “Some Protector.”

The singer’s appearance comes amid a particularly musical stretch for SNL. The show just returned for a new season earlier this month with an episode hosted by Bad Bunny with musical guest Doja Cat. Next week, Sabrina Carpenter is pulling double duty as both host and musical guest.

Watch Role Model’s performances above and below.