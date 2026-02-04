Charli XCX has been a big-time player in the music industry for well over a decade at this point. Between that and her explorations of acting and other branches of entertainment, she’s compiled quite the list of contacts. She just exploited that in a new video for Elle, in which she prank-calls some of her famous friends.

She begins by calling Dakota Johnson, telling her that she needs to house a horse that her husband (The 1975’s George Daniel) won at a party. She begins by asking Johnson if she likes animals before telling her about the fictional horse and asking if she can keep it on her property for a bit. Johnson wasn’t buying it: After a brief pause, she asked, “I don’t… am I getting pranked by Elle magazine again?”

The next victim was rising pop star Role Model, with whom she actually shares a manager. On the call, Charli asked for Role Model’s help in firing him. He was resistant (“I’m not that guy”) and noted that “as a gay man, we should probably keep him around.” Charli retorted by saying she wants a “straight man” to manage her now, which got a surprised response from Role Model. It was that line, though, that made him realize he was being pranked.

Charli also made calls to Rachel Sennott and Adéla, so check out the full video above.