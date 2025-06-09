Maine-born musician Role Model is on the rise, and as he’s been out on the road, he has developed a fun concert tradition: While performing his biggest song, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” he invites somebody to join him on stage and dance during the bridge. It’s usually an ordinary member of the audience, but he’s been able to get some famous folks in on the fun, too, including Reneé Rapp and SNL star Bowen Yang, the latter happening during a Tonight Show performance in April.

Well, he was on the bill at the 2025 Governors Ball festival this past weekend, and when he asked the crowd, as he always does, “Where’s my Sally tonight,” it was Conan Gray who emerged. He even planted a kiss on Role Model, seemingly to his surprise (here’s a video).

Meanwhile, Gray recently announced an album and a tour, so check out those dates below.