Maine-born musician Role Model is on the rise, and as he’s been out on the road, he has developed a fun concert tradition: While performing his biggest song, “Sally, When The Wine Runs Out,” he invites somebody to join him on stage and dance during the bridge. It’s usually an ordinary member of the audience, but he’s been able to get some famous folks in on the fun, too, including Reneé Rapp and SNL star Bowen Yang, the latter happening during a Tonight Show performance in April.
Well, he was on the bill at the 2025 Governors Ball festival this past weekend, and when he asked the crowd, as he always does, “Where’s my Sally tonight,” it was Conan Gray who emerged. He even planted a kiss on Role Model, seemingly to his surprise (here’s a video).
Meanwhile, Gray recently announced an album and a tour, so check out those dates below.
Conan Gray’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Wishbone Pajama Show
09/11 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/13 — Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
09/14 — Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
09/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
09/17 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/19 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/20 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
09/22 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/24 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
09/26 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/28 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
09/29 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
10/01 — West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/06 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/16 — Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes
10/17 — Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
10/19 — Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Banamex