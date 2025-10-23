Charli XCX was an early supporter of Addison Rae’s music career, featuring her on 2023’s “2 Die 4” and then getting her on the “Von Dutch” remix from Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat in 2024. They’ve performed live together before and now they’ve done it again.
Rae took The Addison Tour to Los Angeles’ Greek Theater last night (October 22), and there, Charli made a surprise appearance to join Rae for performances of both the aforementioned songs. (Find clips here and here.)
Rae previously said of working on the “Von Dutch” remix, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had never felt so seen and understood, and also just trusted.’ I think she trusted me so strongly with what I thought was cool for that, which really gave me confidence in my taste.”
Find the setlist for the show (via setlist.fm) below, along with Rae’s upcoming tour dates.
Addison Rae’s The Addison Tour Setlist: October 22 at Greek Theatre, Los Angeles, California
1. “Fame Is A Gun”
2. “I Got It Bad”
3. “New York”
4. “Summer Forever”
5. “2 Die 4″ (with Charli XCX)”
6. “Von Dutch (A.G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae)” (Charli XCX cover, with Charli XCX)”
7. “In The Rain”
8. “High Fashion”
9. “Aquamarine”
10. “Life’s No Fun Through Clear Waters”
11. “Headphones On”
12. “Money Is Everything”
13. “Obsessed”
14. “Times Like These”
15. “Diet Pepsi”
16. “Nothing On (But The Radio)” (encore)
Addison Rae’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: The Addison Tour
11/11/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
11/12/2025 — Melbourne, Australia @ Forum
11/14/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
11/15/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ The Fortitude Music Hall
11/17/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
11/18/2025 — Sydney, Australia @ Enmore Theatre
12/28/2025-01/01/2026 — Barunah Plains, Australia @ Beyond The Valley
01/01/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Wildlands
01/03/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Wildlands
03/13-15/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/13-15/2026 — Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region @ Lollapalooza Chile
03/20-22/2026 — São Paulo, SP @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/20-22/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estéreo Picnic – Parque Simón Bolívar
04/11/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
04/18/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Music and Arts Festival
06/04-06/2026 — Barcelona, Sant Adrià de Besòs @ Primavera Sound