Charli XCX was an early supporter of Addison Rae’s music career, featuring her on 2023’s “2 Die 4” and then getting her on the “Von Dutch” remix from Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat in 2024. They’ve performed live together before and now they’ve done it again.

Rae took The Addison Tour to Los Angeles’ Greek Theater last night (October 22), and there, Charli made a surprise appearance to join Rae for performances of both the aforementioned songs. (Find clips here and here.)

Rae previously said of working on the “Von Dutch” remix, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, I had never felt so seen and understood, and also just trusted.’ I think she trusted me so strongly with what I thought was cool for that, which really gave me confidence in my taste.”

Find the setlist for the show (via setlist.fm) below, along with Rae’s upcoming tour dates.