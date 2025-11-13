It was previously known that Charli XCX was writing some music for the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie. It turns out her involvement runs deeper than just a few songs, though, as today (November 13), Charli announced an entire Wuthering Heights album, set for February 13, 2026.

She also shared a new song, “Chains Of Love.” A number of comments on the YouTube upload are from fans comparing the song to Charli’s 2013 debut album True Romance.

Meanwhile, Charli just launched a Substack newsletter and in her first post, she explained how she got involved with the movie, writing, “In early December 2024 I got a text from an unknown number that turned out to be Emerald Fennell. […] I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights and I suddenly began to feel… inspired. I was immersing myself in a story that was not my own, a story that was steeped in history, a story that had existed since 1847 (tysm Emily Brontë). I was purely a voyeur and I was enjoying being one. The language of this world felt so opposite from the world I had been inhabiting for the past 2 and a half years. I began to feel a sense of freedom again.”

She continued:

“I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not? I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar. Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living. I was f*cking IN.”

Listen to “Chains Of Love” above.