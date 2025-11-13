Charli XCX Announces A Whole ‘Wuthering Heights’ Album And Unveils ‘Chains Of Love’

It was previously known that Charli XCX was writing some music for the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie. It turns out her involvement runs deeper than just a few songs, though, as today (November 13), Charli announced an entire Wuthering Heights album, set for February 13, 2026.

She also shared a new song, “Chains Of Love.” A number of comments on the YouTube upload are from fans comparing the song to Charli’s 2013 debut album True Romance.

Meanwhile, Charli just launched a Substack newsletter and in her first post, she explained how she got involved with the movie, writing, “In early December 2024 I got a text from an unknown number that turned out to be Emerald Fennell. […] I began to sink into this reimagined world of Wuthering Heights and I suddenly began to feel… inspired. I was immersing myself in a story that was not my own, a story that was steeped in history, a story that had existed since 1847 (tysm Emily Brontë). I was purely a voyeur and I was enjoying being one. The language of this world felt so opposite from the world I had been inhabiting for the past 2 and a half years. I began to feel a sense of freedom again.”

She continued:

“I called Emerald and asked her what she was hoping for from my read of the script. She coyly suggested ‘A song?’ and I suggested ‘An album?’ because why not? I wanted to dive into persona, into a world that felt undeniably raw, wild, sexual, gothic, British, tortured and full of actual real sentences, punctuation and grammar. Without a cigarette or a pair of sunglasses in sight, it was all totally other from the life I was currently living. I was f*cking IN.”

Listen to “Chains Of Love” above.

Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights Album Cover Artwork

Atlantic

Wuthering Heights is out 2/13/2026 via Atlantic Records. Find more information here.

