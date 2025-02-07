Chase Shakur Imagines An Endless Love With The Futuristic ‘Wonderlove’

Chase Shakur’s rise to fame came through his take on nostalgic R&B built from the sounds of the ’90s. Both serve as the foundation for the sonics of his first two EPs, It’ll Be Fine and It’s Not You, It’s Me released in 2022 and 2023, respectively. After a full year without a project, the Atlanta singer is back, but things are a bit different this time around. Today, Shakur released his debut album Wonderlove where — for the most part — he abandons the nostalgic R&B that fans came to know him for and swaps it with a futuristic sound that appropriately adds a new layer to his promising future.

Wonderlove is sleek and shiny as a new debut album should be. Through its sixteen songs which feature Smino, Rimon, and TyFontaine, Shakur imagines a love that soars through its highs and works through its lows to return to previous heights. In an interview with Uproxx, the Atlanta singer says the album is filled with songs that capture the “different things that you live through with a person that really shape your art [and] you as a person.” The love story on Wonderlove is so moving that it even helped Shakur realize the qualities he desires in a partner, hoping to one day be in a situation like the one he sings of on his debut.

In conversation with Shakur, we dove into the true meaning of Wonderlove, his goals for his growing R&B sound, his impenetrable optimism, and a spiritual journey that just got underway.

What does the word Wonderlove mean to you?

So I came up with the title because I was listening to a lot of older music and sh*t. We got that one family picture, like in black households, there’s this picture of my grandma and my grandpa and I was damn, I want to make an album about a love inspired by that. I wanted to make something that really wasn’t real, so I tied in the whole wonder and love thing. I wanted to represent love in its most pure form — sonically, lyrically, vocally, everything.

This album is filled with love songs like “Limerence,” “Focus On Me,” “Want U,” and “Luv Language.” How does the man who once said relationships weren’t his priority during the ‘It’s Not You, It’s Me’ era get here to create these songs for Wonderlove?

I think it’s more so the idea of it. The idea of me trusting myself to give myself to somebody 100%. Kind of how you see in today’s society, but I think dating for artists is a little different, since we have a lot of different factors against the relationship sh*t to make the sh*t hella complicated. I always wanted to toy with the idea of being obsessed with somebody. It was weird because I was learning as I was making the album, so at the end as I’m finishing up, I’m learning like maybe this is what matters, this is what doesn’t matter, [and] this is where my values should lie when it comes to love. It was kind of like the album’s teaching me how to maneuver through those emotions.

On this album, who are you singing to or what woman are you singing about? Doesn’t have to be someone specific, but what qualities does she have that have you so enamored?

She’s a polar opposite of me. The person that I was talking about, she’s real bubbly like sunshine, [an] extroverted type of person. It’s like [that] saying that girls would say, “Yeah, you low-key, but I’m crazy, so we work.” So it’s like that.

What would you say drew you into the dance, uptempo, and groovy sound that you have on several songs on the album?

With this project, I wanted to showcase what I could do, like everything. I didn’t want to just stay boxed into 90s or nostalgic sound. I think what I’m trying to do is a little bit deeper than that. Making this sh*t, I was just testing sh*t out in LA. We were living in LA for like two months and, yeah, just real trial and error and real studying. I was studying a lot of Stevie [Wonder], a lot of different genres, [and] just trying to make it like a cohesive, fun experience. I didn’t want it to be a slow drag.

What boundaries did you hope to push, both for yourself and R&B as a whole, through creating Wonderlove?

I wanted to make something that didn’t have to be real. [Its] world doesn’t have to be real, it can be like whatever you want it to be. I think what I wanted to show is that I can build a world, you can feel the world, you can connect to it, and it can feel like your world too. I just wanted it to feel like it’s ours. I think I just wanted to prove to myself that I could do that.

Talk to me about the ending of this album and the hidden track at the end of “A Song For Her.” I thought we were about to get a full album of pure love songs and it seems like things take a turn for the worse. What does that piece mean for the full message of the album?

I wouldn’t say it takes a turn, but it’s kind of like a loop, almost. In relationships, you go through it right, and at the end, you’re always left with the question, “Do I leave or do we start over?” In this story, we decided to start over at the end. This time, it’s without all the extraness. I did it like a loop because it loops you back into the feeling of “Limerence.”