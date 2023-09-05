Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Jorja Smith took one step closer to her Falling Or Flying album by unveiling its tracklist which features J Hus and Lila Iké while Tinashe revealed the tracklist for her BB/ANG3L album. The tracklists continue with Diddy sharing his for The Love Album: Off The Grid and the R&B world was left to grieve with news of the death of Los Angeles singer August 08. Elsewhere, SZA and Summer Walker’s twerk battle went viral, as did Miguel’s performance of a new song “Ropes” while hanging from rope hooks, and Janelle Monáe and Daniel Caesar kicked off their tours. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Jorja Smith — “Falling Or Flying” With Jorja Smith’s sophomore album Falling Or Flying coming in a couple of weeks, the British singer returns with the project’s title track. The record is a sleek and shiny release that also marks her directorial debut with its accompanying video. Jorja said the video “came to mind ‘cause i always wanted to shoot a video in space,” adding, “‘Falling Or Flying’ just made me think of that. I wanted to go up into space with someone I love and cherish, but they didn’t want to come with me.” Ama Lou — I Came Home Late Years after her debut EP Ama, Who?, British singer Ama Lou answers that question with her debut album I Came Home Late. An entirely solo effort, Ama Lou blends pop and R&B for a soaring record that impresses both through her singing and songwriting skills.

Queen Naija — “No Fake Love” Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again Queen Naija has been letting singles fly since the beginning of 2022, which seemingly signals the start of a new era after her 2020 Missunderstood. Her latest release pairs her with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for their single, “No Fake Love.” Eric Bellinger — “Find Someone” The machine that is Eric Bellinger keeps chugging along as he’s back with his new single, “Find Someone.” It’s his first single of the year and first release since December’s “BNB,” but if we know Eric Bellinger for anything, it’s that he’ll be back soon with more.

Laya — Bet That Staten Island R&B singer Laya checks back in with her new EP Bet That. Through seven songs, Laya is as confident as ever and the ruler of her own world, and despite this unapologetic attitude, there are moments when she is also vulnerable which makes for a great body of work altogether. Marzz — “In The Morning” Marzz is back in action after her Love Letterz project. She returns with “In The Morning,” a moody effort that is both simmering and silky as a result of Marzz’s vocals. “This song represents a feeling of waiting until the morning, getting excited of the unknown,” Marzz said about the song. “It’s the wishful understanding of everything within a relationship. Sometimes we need understanding about falling in love when we’re not sure.”

Chase Shakur — It’s Not You, It’s Me… It’s Love (Deluxe) Atlanta singer Chase Shakur is a rising name in the R&B world and his It’s Not You, It’s Me project is clear proof of that. With that being said, if that project wasn’t enough for you, Shakur returns with its deluxe edition, It’s Not You, It’s Me… It’s Love (Deluxe). Three new songs are added to the project which feels more than an album — a great one — from the new talent. Raiche — “Big Daddy” Massachusetts singer Raiche is finally back with her first single of the year, “Big Daddy.” In a press release, Raiche said the record is “one of one.” She adds, “It feels good and it’s authentically me. I had apprehensions about the term ‘Big Daddy’, but I redefined it, and it describes what I am looking for in a future partner.”

Tekno — The More The Better Nigerian singer and producer Tekno is back with his latest album The More The Better. Thirteen songs make up the project, which is a triumphant return for Tekno following a nine-month period of voice loss as well as a challenging record label. Ruger — RU The World Following success with records like “Asiwaju” and “Red Flags,” Ruger arrives with his debut album RU The World. Complete with 18 songs and features from Stefflon Don, Sauti Sol, Amaarae, and Projexx, Ruger aims to showcase his unique sound and versatility as one of afrobeats’ newest stars.