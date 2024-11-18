Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. The Weeknd dropped a new single, “Open Hearts,” with Apple Music while Jessie Reyez and Ari Lennox healed from heartbreak on their new collaboration “Just Like That.” SZA got honest about her BBL and gave an update on her upcoming album Lana. Elsewhere, T-Pain joined GloRilla for a video to their “I Luv Her” collaboration and Mariah Carey thinks it’d be “cool” to collaborate with Olivia Rodrigo. Here are the new releases you need to have your eye on this week:

FLO — Access All Areas: Unlocked FLO long-awaited debut album is finally here. The British girl group released Access All Areas: Unlocked complete with 21 songs and features from GloRilla, Chloe x Halle, Kehlani, Bree Runaway, and DIXSON. Access All Areas: Unlocked will certainly fulfill the appetite of fans thanks to strong production and an impressive vocal performance from Stella, Jorja, and Reneé. Highlights: “Soft,” “On & On,” & “Bending My Rules” Jessie Reyez — “Just Like That” Feat. Ari Lennox Jessie Reyez continues her productive 2024 year with yet another collaboration. “Just Like That” arrives with a guest verse from Ari Lennox as the two singers recover from heartbreak with the sultry, honest, and sweet record.

Mahalia — “Pick Up The Pace” Feat. Bayka Mahalia is ending the year on an upbeat note with her new record “Pick Up The Pace.” The track features Jamaican artist Bayka for the track that is a reggae-influence tune meant to “celebrate artists like Bayka – these incredible Jamaican voices – and give the U.K. a moment to reconnect with the dancehall and reggae that helped shape our sound,” as revealed by Billboard. Nao — “Elevate” Nao continues to give us plenty of reasons to be excited about her upcoming album Jupiter. Her new single “Elevate” is another example as she glides over sky-scraping synths and a groovy bass line for a record that reflects on the surreal moments of life.

Tiana Major9 — “Alone” British singer Tiana Major9 has one of the best voices you’ll hear today and it’s evident thanks to her new record “Alone.” The song is evocative and intense as Tiana recalls the feelings she had while living alone for the first time in her life. “‘Alone’ is such a vulnerable offering to the world, through the lyrics, my vocal performance,” she said in a press release. It feels like a re-introduction to Tiana Major9 and an exclusive look into the world of TM9.” Odeal — Lustropolis Fresh off a new deal with LVRN (home of 6lack, Summer Walker, and more), singer and producer Odeal returns with his new EP Lustropolis. The 7-track delivers one guest appearance from Summer Walker. “Lustropolis is the culmination of all the music I’ve created over 2024 Highlights: “You’re Stuck” Feat. Summer Walker, “Showbiniz,” & “Blame U”

RIMON — Children Of The Night Following a career filled with strong singles and EPs, including 2021’s Digital Tears, Eritrean-born and Amsterdam-based singer RIMON finally emerges with her debut album. Children Of The Night graces the ears of listeners with 12 tracks and features from Dylan Sinclair, Mereba, and BEAM. RIMON impresses from start to finish on the album thanks to records that are ethereal, vengeful, and elegant. Highlights: “Children Of The Night,” “Hotel Ruby,” & “All In My Mind” Raiche — Making My Room Less than a year after releasing Loveland, Massachusetts-bred singer Raiche is back with another project. Making My Room is a shorter project with just five songs to its name, but it’s still a strong effort from Raiche nonetheless. I realized I have the power to restructure my thinking and change any relationship,” Raiche said about the project in a press release. “I learned you can be like, ‘I want to be happy today,’ and be happy.” Highlights: “Thinking Of You” & “Burn Your Clothes”

Felix Ames — “Loose Ends & New Friends” Feat. Dende Milwaukee singer Felix Ames teams up with Houston native Dende for their new collab “Loose Ends & New Friends.” The somber record touches on the realization that a new love interest only had short-term intentions for a romance they hoped to be long-term. Destin Conrad — “Nosebleed” Destin Conrad is still hard at work on his upcoming debut album, but that isn’t stopping him from treating his fans to new music. He released “Nosebleeds” as a sweet and soft offering to hold listeners down in the meantime. The acoustic-leaning record speaks to Destin’s vulnerability and the occasional emergence of old habits and signs of the past.

Chase Shakur — “2OfUs” Chase Shakur has young love on his mind and it runs wild and free on his new track “2OfUs.” It’s another sign of what’s to come with the Atlanta singer as he continues work on his upcoming album, but for now, we can enjoy “2OfUs” and the sweet blend of R&B, soul, funk, and rap. Shantel May — Triggered, But Here Toronto singer Shantel May checks in with her new album Triggered, But Here. The project is her first full-length release since her 2021 effort Don’t Let Them See You Cry. This time around her, May gives us 17 tracks and features Lola Brooke, Ambré, Rain 910, Maliibu Miitch, and Tone Stith. Highlights: “Fiend,” “The Call” Feat. Ambré & “Rotation”