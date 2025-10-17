One of my faves, Alabama rapper Chika, quietly made her return a few weeks ago with a noodley, lighthearted song called “Stimming.” Written about “scovering parts of my neurodivergence as an adult and wishing i could tell younger me that it would all make sense eventually,” according to her Twitter, the track marked a decided turn for the former Grammy nominee from the studied precision of prior work to a more free-form flow state.

She continues down that looser, more autobiographical road with her latest, “Float.” This one is written, fittingly enough, as almost an open letter to old loved ones and simpler times, as Chika reflects on her unexpected brushes with fame flourishing from classroom rap battles. On Instagram, she explained, “As i’ve gotten older, i’ve begun to reflect on where i’m from and how it has shaped me. consider this one a love letter to hometowns everywhere.” That hometown love was reciprocated recently after August 5 was declared Chika day in Montgomery, Alabama.

Chika’s latest music comes after struggles with her mental and physical health, as well as battles with her former label, Warner Records, over creative control of her music. While her 2023 debut Samson: The Album was well-received by critics (and was one of the underrated best albums of that year, in my opinion), it did not chart and went basically unsupported, aside from its handful of singles, released in rapid succession ahead of its release.

Since then, she’s collaborated with Fred Again.. and Anderson .Paak on “Places To Be and popped up on Electronic Arts’ latest FC installment soundtrack. It certainly sounds like she’s off to a good start for the next phase of her career, and in a better place overall.

You can listen to “Float” above.