Black Party‘s new album Hummingbird is out today, and he teamed up with Childish Gambino for the dreamy track “I Love You More Than You Know,” which comes with a soaring video drenched in sunlight. The video captures Black Party, real name Malik Flint, driving through the mountains, along with snippets of him with his family at a beach, all with a grainy texture that matches the lo-fi feeling of the song.

“I Love You More Than You Know” is more atmospherics and croons than it is rap, but Donald Glover’s flow offers some urgency to the otherwise languid song: “I love you more than you know / I never thought I’d see forty, I hope there’s forty to go / Might die tomorrow, who knows,” he raps.

When Glover was interviewed on Kimmel in March, he was asked if he was working on a new album to follow up 2020’s 3.15.20. He replied, “Uh, no,” before quickly indicating he was joking. He added, “I’m making a lot of music. I really love doing it. I’ve made a bunch of it. It’s just really about how to experience it at this point.”

Watch the video for “I Love You More Than You Know” above.