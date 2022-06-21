Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyonce shocked the world and shared the release date for her upcoming seventh album Renaissance and Giveon announced the tour dates in support of his upcoming album Give Or Take which arrives on June 24. Elsewhere, Brent Faiyaz revealed that collaborators on his upcoming Wasteland album, Steve Lacy made his return with “Mercury,” Chloe brought the sultry vibes with “Surprise,” and Diddy and Bryson Tiller united for “Gotta Move On.”

Elhae — “Know” Elhae is back with his second release of the year, signaling that a new project from him could be on the horizon. Following “FYF,” he returns with “Know,” an endearing record that he uses to show his appreciation and dedication for a new lover in his life. Babyface — “Keeps On Fallin'” Feat. Ella Mai Following the release of her acclaimed Heart On My Sleeve album, Ella Mai joins Babyface for “Keeps On Fallin.'” The new track interpolates Tevin Campbell’s 1993 hit “Can We Talk” for a song that Babyface and Ella both use to admit their growing feelings for a new person, despite their attempts to steer clear of it. The song itself is Babyface’s first since signing to Capitol Records and one that will appear on his upcoming project.

August Alsina — “Beautiful Way” After beginning his year with “Shake The World,” August Alsina returns with “Beautiful Way.” It’s a tender record that sees the singer admiring the way that his partner has fallen in love with him and as well as the way that she made him feel when they’re together. Chris Brown — “Call Me Every Day” Feat. Wizkid At the end of the week, Chris Brown will release his solo tenth album Breezy. The project will be his first solo effort since 2019’s Indigo and his first project overall since 2020’s Slime & B with Young Thug. Ahead of the arrival of Breezy, Chris takes a trip into the afrobeats world with Wizkid for the “Call Me Every Day.”

Black Party — “On My Way” Black Party’s third project Hummingbird is set to arrive next month, and after releasing “Hotline” to further the journey towards the album, he returns with “On My Way.” “The song is very close to my heart, it’s more autobiographical than you would think,” Black Party said about the song in a press release. “I’m always late but it’s important to me that the people I love know that I think of them while they wait for me.” Ambre — 3000° Ladies and gentlemen, Ambre is back and with her, she brings a new project for us to enjoy. After sharing the director’s cut of Pulp in 2020, Ambre arrives with 3000°. After a move to LA to further her career, Ambre uses the project to show love to New Orleans, the city that raised her and helped to make her the artist she is today. Through its eight songs, listeners will also catch appearances from Jvck James, Beam, Destin Conrad, and Jay Electronica.

Tempest — “Agua” Of all the up-and-coming singers that have the potential to create a spotlight moment for themselves this year, Tempest is at the top of that list. Following excellent releases like “Not The Same” and “Sorry To Say,” she returns with the vibrant “Agua.” On the song, Tempest credits her appetizing qualities for her ability to keep a certain man around her despite him having another lady in his life. Ckay — “Watawi” Fear. Abidoza, Davido & Focalistic After initially connecting on “LaLa” back in 2020, Ckay and Davido lace another collaboration together with their latest effort, “Watawi.” The song also features Abidoza and Focalistic as continues the streak of strong releases Ckay has been a part of this year, a trend that began with this year’s “Emiliana.”

Tay Iwar — “Bad4u” The next chapter in Tay Iwar’s career is seemingly underway. He received a big boost in 2020 with an appearance on “True Love” with Wizkid, and the following year, he released his Love & Isolation project. Now, he’s back with “Bad4u” which strikes as a steamy that anticipates some bedroom magic between Tay Iwar and his new lover. Asake — “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” Asake’s monster year in the afrobeats and amapiano world continues with “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY).” The new song is an epic record that’s carried by solid verses that build up towards a climactic chorus that explodes for an exciting moment on the song. “Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)” joins Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy and “Palazzo” with Spinall as his highlights in 2022.