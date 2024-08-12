Here Is The Merch Available At Childish Gambino’s ‘The New World Tour’

Childish Gambino’s New World Tour is underway, giving fans a glimpse of a mighty setlist as Donald Glover lays his alter ego to rest. We also now know just what merch will be available, as well as prices.

Thanks to fans on Reddit, we can see that vinyl for Awaken, My Love! is $30, while Because The Internet is $40. Meanwhile, tees and hoodies range from $45 to $100, and Bando Stone trucker hats are $35. You can get a decent look here.