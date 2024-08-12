Here Is Childish Gambino’s ‘The New World Tour’ Setlist

Donald Glover has launched his final tour as Childish Gambino — The New World Tour — and is fittingly playing hits from across his discography as he says farewell to his alter ego. While there are plenty of tracks from his recently released Bando Stone & The New World soundtrack, plenty of the set’s songs come from more established releases, such as Awaken, My Love!, Because The Internet, Camp, and Kauai — there’s even a song from Culdesac, the self-released 2010 mixtape that put Glover on the map as an artist. You can can see the full setlist below, courtesy of setlist.fm.

01. “H3@RT$ W3RE M3@NT T0 F7¥”

02. “Survive”

03. “I. The Worst Guys”

04. “Talk My Shit”

05. “Got to Be”

06. “In the Night”

07. “Yoshinoya”

08. “To Be Hunted”

09. “Witchy” (Kaytranada cover)

10. “Steps Beach”

11. “I. Crawl”

12. “Cruisin’”

13. “Feels Like Summer”

14. “Human Sacrifice”

15. “A Place Where Love Goes”

16. “No Excuses”

17. “Me And Your Mama”

18. “Do Ya Like”

19. “This Is America”

20. “IV. Sweatpants”

21. “Sober”

22. “L.E.S.”

23. “Heartbeat”

24. “Bonfire”

25. “Freaks And Geeks”

26. “Saturday”

27. “V. 3005”

28. “Redbone”

29. “Lithonia”