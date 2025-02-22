Uproxx cover star Chlöe’s sophomore album, Trouble In Paradise, was a joyous moment in the “Boy Bye” singer’s solo career. Unfortunately, months after its release, the project is now tied up in a heated legal battle.

According to Billboard, Chlöe is currently being sued for copyright infringement, fraudulent misrepresentation, violations of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), civil conspiracy and deceptive business practices.

Yesterday (February 21), documents obtained by the outlet state songwriter Melvin “4rest” Moore accused Chlöe of failing to “appropriately credit or compensate” him for the tracks “Favorite,” “Might As Well,” and “Same Lingerie.”

Moore’s attorney Tyrone Blackburn argues that although he penned the records alongside Chlöe, he “did not grant consent to the commercial exploitation of the [songs].” Blackburn also claimed that Moore was not granted the opportunity to “engage in good-faith negotiations” as it relates to payment arrangements and credits on each track.

While Moore’s name appears in the songwriter details on “Same Lingerie” and “Might As Well,” the same can not be said for “Favorite.”

Moore went on to slam Chlöe as well as her labels Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia as “modern-day swindlers.” He says he has tried to privately resolve the matter for nearly “200 days” but to no avail.

Moore has made several demands in his filing. Firstly, he is asking for a court order to stop further commercial use of the songs. Next, he is requesting an investigation into Chlöe, Parkwood and Columbia’s revenue from unauthorized use of the songs. Lastly, Moore is asking that all defendants publicly retract their claims and properly credit him.

On the monetary side, Moore is requesting repayment of all profits gained from the songs, monetary damages up to $150,000 for each intentional violation, and $5 million in punitive damages.

Chlöe, Parkwood Entertainment nor Columbia Records have released a public statement regarding the filing.