Chlöe’s rhythmic reign continues. Tonight (April 12), the stellar R&B act has shared her new single, “Boy Bye,” after teasing it for the past week.

When speaking of the song in a statement, Chlöe described “Boy Bye” as “an anthem for anyone who needs to get rid of someone toxic and draining from their life. It’s liberating and free.” Over an energetic, dance-ready beat, Chlöe has decided that she’s done putting up with a man’s sh*t. Unafraid to let go and start anew, she gives this man the ultimate kiss-off.

“I was always loyal, always takin’ the fall / When we were together you were never involved / If we bein’ honest, it was never my fault / You just gave a little while I gave you my all,” sings Chlöe on the song’s chorus.

In the accompanying video, Chlöe is seen emerging from a trailer, and she’s ready to hand it to a deceitful ex. After cussing him out, Chlöe embarks on a road trip with her girlfriends, letting go of all the pain and heartache. As she grows empowered, the video makes a surprising turn. But as the credits roll, we see who she does it all for — those persevering through a broken heart.

You can see the video for “Boy Bye” above.