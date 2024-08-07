Just about a year and four months removed from the release of her solo debut album, In Pieces, former Uproxx cover star Chlöe is releasing its follow-up, Trouble In Paradise, which she announced earlier this week, on Monday (August 5). See below for all the information currently available.
The tight turnaround between the announcement and the release is unusual, but could turn out to be an advantage for the “Have Mercy” singer. Sharing the release date the week of keeps it top-of-mind for fans and may help keep from losing momentum with a longer rollout — which technically began back in March, with the single “FYS,” released before Chlöe had announced the album.
Release Date
Trouble In Paradise is out 8/9 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.
Tracklist
Chlöe shared the tracklist for Trouble In Paradise on August 6. See below.
1. “All I Got (Free Falling)”
2. “Might As Well” Feat. Ty Dolla Sign
3. “Boy Bye”
4. “Redemption”
5. “Temporarily Single”
6. “Rose”
7. “Favorite” Feat. Anderson .Paak
8. “Same Lingerie”
9. “Never Let You Go” Feat. YG Marley
10. “Want Me” Feat. Halle
11. “Moments”
12. “FYS”
13. “Nice Girls Finish Last”
14. “Strawberry Lemonade”
15. “Shake” Feat. Jeremih
16. “Somebody”
Singles
So far, Chlöe has released two singles for Trouble In Paradise: “Boy Bye” and “FYS.”
Artwork
Chlöe shared the cover artwork on the same day she announced the album’s title and release date, August 5. Check it out below.
a storm is coming.
TROUBLE IN PARADISE 8/9 🌊 pic.twitter.com/D6hcIDnmGc
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 5, 2024
Tour
As yet, a tour for Trouble In Paradise has not been announced, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see one soon.