Just about a year and four months removed from the release of her solo debut album, In Pieces, former Uproxx cover star Chlöe is releasing its follow-up, Trouble In Paradise, which she announced earlier this week, on Monday (August 5). See below for all the information currently available.

The tight turnaround between the announcement and the release is unusual, but could turn out to be an advantage for the “Have Mercy” singer. Sharing the release date the week of keeps it top-of-mind for fans and may help keep from losing momentum with a longer rollout — which technically began back in March, with the single “FYS,” released before Chlöe had announced the album.