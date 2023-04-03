If you spend any amount of time consuming sports news content — or are just a person who uses the internet — you’ve likely already seen the ongoing “debate” about the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship Game. To be more accurately, you’ve probably seen the discussion of its aftermath, when LSU’s Angel Reese waved her hand in front of her face to taunt Iowa’s Caitlin Clark after LSU defeated Iowa 102-85.

ANGEL REESE TO CAITLIN CLARK 😳 pic.twitter.com/2NY0CEzwJ3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 2, 2023

Likewise, music Twitter was abuzz this weekend with reactions to the release of the debut album of Chloe Bailey, known mononymously as Chlöe, after a rollout that saw controversies over everything from Chlöe’s collaborators on the album to her barely-there sex scene from Janine Nabers’ Amazon Prime Stan satire Swarm.

These two discussions are separate, but related in that both center on young Black women and the American public’s reactions to them living their truths and, well, doing their jobs. But both incidents highlight the ways in which American audiences still haven’t figured out what to do with Black women who are public figures who refuse to “tone it down” for mainstream acceptance — or come to grips with just how rooted those standards for acceptance are in this country’s brutal, racist history.

None of this is new. Black women in public life have faced harsh criticism for any number of frankly dumb reasons for as long as they were allowed to participate in that public life — which has been less time than the current sitting president has been alive. Just look at one of the last First Ladies to hold residence in the White House. Michelle Obama was plagued by racist caricatures in the media and disgusting discourse online. She was called manly, angry, unpatriotic, and more over the course of her husband’s term in office.

That ugly “tradition” continues today. We see it in Fox News reports responding to Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B and even Beyoncé, whom that channel’s anchors criticize for expressing rather mundane sentiments and desires. For Beyoncé’s audacity to praise herself in song, embracing her “flaws” on “Heated,” the host of Fox & Friends called the singer “vile” and “X-rated.” When Lizzo fosters body positivity, she’s excoriated online for daring to be anything other than ashamed of her body.

And while these women’s white counterparts like Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and Taylor Swift face similar condescension in the public eye, the intensity is turned up several notches when the women being derided are Black. We need to look no further for proof than the contrasting responses to two female basketball players performing the same gesture after their NCAA tournament wins, celebrating their own prowess, and showing the same competitive spark for which men are praised (even sometimes against their will).

On Wednesday, during the final moments of Iowa’s 97-83 victory over South Carolina in the quarterfinals of the tournament, Iowa’s hot-shooting point guard Caitlin Clark threw up the “you can’t see me” gesture after knocking down yet another ridiculously long-range jumper, prompting a timeout from Louisville’s coach. (And hey, fun fact, did you know that prior to WWE wrestler John Cena popularizing the gesture, it was first debuted in Tony Yayo’s “So Seductive” video? It’s almost like Black people really do be inventing everything without getting credit for it!)

Caitlin Clark hit the “YOU CAN’T SEE ME.” 🤯 pic.twitter.com/P63jHIm5yU — WSLAM (@wslam) March 27, 2023

At the end of the day, Tony Yayo is the cause of all of this LMAO pic.twitter.com/2JgIub74p4 — I’m named after El Debarge (@hydrothemc) April 3, 2023

So, when Angel Reese pulled the same move at Clark after winning the national championship, it wasn’t just an A1 example of some of the best non-verbal trash talk we’ve seen in women’s sports, it was also a direct reference to Clark herself taunting a prior opponent. Reese certainly had plenty of reason for the competitive fire. This is a pretty unscientific survey, but over the course of the tournament, I’m pretty sure I heard Clark’s name mentioned every 10 minutes during pre-and-post-game broadcasts and it’s pretty clear that the media was pulling for Iowa from the start.