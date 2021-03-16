Instead of responding to John Oliver calling him a “performatively outraged wedge salad,” Tucker Carlson returned to one of his favorite subjects during Monday’s episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight: “WAP” (it does not stand for “white angry pundit”). He’s just concerned for the children! Carlson first covered the Billboard-topping Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion single back in August, calling it “garbage” and “crap,” but he railed against it again following the Grammys. This time, he tied it back to “cancel culture.”

After showing a clip from the Grammys performance, Carlson sneered, “No more Dumbo. It’s too filthy. We get that instead.” (I’m not sure the issue with Dumbo is that it’s “filthy”…) After bring in Candace Owens, he added, “It is hard not to conclude that they are actively trying to degrade our culture and hurt our children.” Owens, who has a history with Cardi B, agreed with Carlson, calling “what we were looking at last night… a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist.”

“I agree with you 100 percent in the assessment that this feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it’s not even left or right, it’s not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you’re actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque,” Owens said, adding: “We are celebrating perversity in America.”

The best part of the segment, outside of Owens’ faux outage over Mr. Potato Head, is that despite the conservative commenters calling “WAP” the “destruction of American values,” footage from Cardi and Megan’s performance played over and over again. It’s objectively very funny to see Carlson’s befuddled face next to this:

Carlson summed up his thesis with: “Totally degrading. And the same people who make it will lecture you about ‘you hate women’ or something. Who hates women, really?” You can watch the segment here.

(Via the Daily Beast)