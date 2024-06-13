Chloe Bailey, Uproxx’s August 2022 cover star, said she had a confession to make, and it could have gone in various directions. The artist known mononymously as Chlöe announced Trouble In Paradise, her sophomore solo album, while performing at Coachella 2024, so that couldn’t be it. But what about a new single? Nope. Bailey had some personal news to get off of her chest.

“I’m about to spill some tea,” Bailey said in a recent Live session captured by The Shade Room. “You wanna know my confession? My confession is that, recently, I have begun consuming chicken.”

She added, “The first time I ate it, my stomach cramped maybe a little bit. After that, I was fine. I just can’t eat fried chicken with egg wash because I’m allergic to eggs, but what I have noticed is that my body has been getting more tone.”

This is notable because Bailey had been vegan for years. Last August, TMZ dedicated an entire video segment to Bailey accidentally eating a beef burger after ordering a Beyond Burger while sharing a hotel room with her sister, Halle Bailey, which was an issue because, as Bailey said in her video at the time, “I’m crying. Halle’s just laughing so hard at me because I’m freaking out. I have been vegan for ten years. I have not consumed any red meat for ten years.”