Chlöe Coachella 2024 Weekend Two (1024x437)
Getty Image
Music

Chlöe Used Her Final Coachella 2024 Performance To Announce ‘Trouble In Paradise,’ The Singer’s Sophomore Album

It seems like just yesterday that Uproxx cover star Chlöe launched her solo career. But, if you want to be technical, it has been nearly three years since the release of her debut single, “Have Mercy.” Now that the singer’s studio album, In Pieces, has officially celebrated its one-year anniversary, she’s ready to drop a follow-up.

Yesterday (April 19), Chlöe used her final performance at Coachella 2024 to announced her upcoming plans. During a quick brief on stage, she told the crowd that her sophomore album’s release date is sooner than they might expect. “‘Trouble In Paradise’ coming soon,” she yelled.

So far, Chlöe has only shared the forthcoming project’s title, both on stage and in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is unclear exactly when the body of work will hit streaming platforms or if her latest singles “Boy Bye” and “FYS” are on the final tracklist either way fans are excited.

Ever so clever, the album was actually teased by way of Chlöe’s road to Coachella billboard in the desert days prior. “Warning. Trouble ahead,” read the poster.

For those who were hoping for new music from Chloe x Halle, don’t worry. According to the sister’s latest interview with Forbes, that’s on the agenda for 2025.

Listen To This
How To Buy Fred Again..’s ‘USB001’ On Vinyl
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×