It seems like just yesterday that Uproxx cover star Chlöe launched her solo career. But, if you want to be technical, it has been nearly three years since the release of her debut single, “Have Mercy.” Now that the singer’s studio album, In Pieces, has officially celebrated its one-year anniversary, she’s ready to drop a follow-up.

Yesterday (April 19), Chlöe used her final performance at Coachella 2024 to announced her upcoming plans. During a quick brief on stage, she told the crowd that her sophomore album’s release date is sooner than they might expect. “‘Trouble In Paradise’ coming soon,” she yelled.

ANUNCIOU! “Trouble in Paradise” é título do novo álbum de Chloe Bailey.pic.twitter.com/XT2kBuaRVi — Chloe x Halle Online (@cxhonline) April 20, 2024

So far, Chlöe has only shared the forthcoming project’s title, both on stage and in a post on X (formerly Twitter). It is unclear exactly when the body of work will hit streaming platforms or if her latest singles “Boy Bye” and “FYS” are on the final tracklist either way fans are excited.

Ever so clever, the album was actually teased by way of Chlöe’s road to Coachella billboard in the desert days prior. “Warning. Trouble ahead,” read the poster.

i spy my little eye ☺️ pic.twitter.com/zDbZ3gWkBG — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) April 20, 2024

For those who were hoping for new music from Chloe x Halle, don’t worry. According to the sister’s latest interview with Forbes, that’s on the agenda for 2025.