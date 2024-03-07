During her time in the spotlight, 2022 Uproxx cover star Chloe Bailey has made it clear that she’s somebody who knows her worth. On that front, she’s not about to settle for less than she believes she deserves, so she has some red flags that will send her running the other way if she spots them in a man. Bailey was just asked about that and she presented her list of no-no’s.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast, Bailey answered a fan’s question, explaining, “Oh, what are the red flags for me? Liars. Cockiness, I hate cockiness. And if someone isn’t excited about the things that I’m excited about. You don’t have to like them, but to just know that you care about what make me happy. Like, if you don’t… [buzzer noise] [laughs].”

So, there you have it: Be honest, humble, and engaged, which sounds like good advice for a relationship with anybody, not just Bailey.

Speaking of relationships: Last summer, Bailey came through for a fan who just got broken up with… at one of Bailey’s concerts, no less. The fan tweeted, “I just got dumped at @ChloeBailey concert [teary-eyed emoji] [crying emoji] she was a bad b*tch tho!! Bro just blew my night fr.” Chlöe quote-tweeted the post and added, “wtf. better off without him. onto the next!!! love you boo.”