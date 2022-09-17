Britt Barbie had the internet on tilt with her “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” TikTok performance over Drake and Future’s “I’m The Plug” instrumental from What A Time To Be Alive. Naturally, and beyond the laughs the video elicited, some artists have turned it into a challenge where they add verses to the initial video. Chlöe Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe X Halle, and Bebe Rexha are the latest artists to put a spin on the viral sensation.

Chlöe is the latest star to share her own verse to “Period Ahh, Period Uhh.” pic.twitter.com/q4HOn8asOj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

Bebe Rexha shares her own verse to “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” by TikToker Britt Barbie. pic.twitter.com/fnkPGYPRwN — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 17, 2022

Chlöe and Bebe Rexha shared individual TikTok videos today (September 17) with their takes on “Period Ahh, Period Uhh,” though theirs were more vocal-focused than lyrical. Yesterday (September 16), Baby Tate added her own rap verse to the TikTok sensation and one can only imagine who else will jump in as time passes.

Chlöe has had an active year, forging her solo career with records “Have Mercy, “Treat Me” and “Surprise.” Bebe Rexha shared “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta and “Break My Heart” with Yeji and Ryujin of Itzy this year.

Check out Chlöe and Bebe Rexha’s takes on the “Period Ahh, Periood Uhh” sensation above.

