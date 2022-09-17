Chloe Bailey VMAs 2022
Music

Chlöe And Bebe Rexha Take On The “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” TikTok Challenge By Britt Barbie

Britt Barbie had the internet on tilt with her “Period Ahh, Period Uhh” TikTok performance over Drake and Future’s “I’m The Plug” instrumental from What A Time To Be Alive. Naturally, and beyond the laughs the video elicited, some artists have turned it into a challenge where they add verses to the initial video. Chlöe Bailey, one half of the pop duo Chloe X Halle, and Bebe Rexha are the latest artists to put a spin on the viral sensation.

Chlöe and Bebe Rexha shared individual TikTok videos today (September 17) with their takes on “Period Ahh, Period Uhh,” though theirs were more vocal-focused than lyrical. Yesterday (September 16), Baby Tate added her own rap verse to the TikTok sensation and one can only imagine who else will jump in as time passes.

Chlöe has had an active year, forging her solo career with records “Have Mercy, “Treat Me” and “Surprise.” Bebe Rexha shared “I’m Good (Blue)” with David Guetta and “Break My Heart” with Yeji and Ryujin of Itzy this year.

Check out Chlöe and Bebe Rexha’s takes on the “Period Ahh, Periood Uhh” sensation above.

Bebe Rexha is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

