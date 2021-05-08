Bebe Rexha’s new album Better Mistakes came out yesterday, and it’s already been racking up accolades from fans and peers alike. Speaking of peers, there’s plenty of fellow stars on this packed tracklist, including cameos from Lil Uzi Vert on “Die For A Man” (my current personal favorite), Travis Barker on “Break My Heart Myself” — which comes with a brand new video — and other hip-hop artists like Rick Ross, Pink Sweats, Doja Cat and more.

This is only the young pop star’s second album release ever, but it’s pretty clear the record has a very special place in her heart. After it was finally released yesterday — among a series of delays due to COVID-19 — the singer took to Instagram to post her own emotional take on what the album means. “My Sophomore album BETTER MISTAKES Is OUT NOW EVERYWHERE!! 🖤,” she began. “I wanted this album to convey the beautiful parts of me, as well as the broken parts. If you feel broken or not good enough. I want you to know that you are not alone. If you feel crazy or out of place. I want you to know you are not alone. If you feel misunderstood or lonely you are not alone. We are all imperfect and beautiful. We all make mistakes. The best we can do is try to make better ones and accept that we are just human. This is my story. #bettermistakes.”

Check out her post below and if what she’s saying resonates with you, stream the album here.