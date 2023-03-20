The release of Chlöe’s long-anticipated solo debut album, In Pieces, is just weeks away, and the “How Does It Feel” singer has just unveiled the tracklist. Consisting of 14 tracks, the album will include a pair of unexpected features in addition to the Chris Brown feature on the aforementioned single. Future will make a fitting contribution to the track “Cheatback,” while Missy Elliott appears on “Told Ya.” You can see the full tracklist below.

As Chlöe has rolled out her album, she’s also drawn headlines for some of her acting roles as well. In February, it was announced that the singer would star alongside Woody Harrelson and Oliva Colman in a musical film inspired by Bob Dylan, North Country, while last week her sex scene in the Amazon Prime social media satire Swarm set Stan Twitter abuzz. And in April, just one week after her album drops, she’ll star in Peacock’s musical comedy, Praise This, ensuring that the spring will belong to the Bailey sisters (Halle, the other half of the duo, stars in The Little Mermaid in May).

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-save it here.

Tracklist:

1. “Someone’s Calling (Chlöe)”

2. “Pray It Away”

3. “Body Do”

4. “I Don’t Mind”

5. “Worried”

6. “Fallin 4 U”

7. “How Does It Feel” Feat. Chris Brown

8. “Feel Me Cry”

9. “Make It Look Easy”

10. “Looze U”

11. “Told Ya” Feat. Missy Elliott

12. “Cheatback” Feat. Future

13. “Heart On My Sleeve”

14. “In Pieces”