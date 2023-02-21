Fans of Chlöe x Halle are in for a treat. Chlöe is stepping out on her own for her new album, In Pieces, her debut as a solo artist.
“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” she said in a statement, adding, “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out it’s been my greatest gift all along.”
So far, the record’s rollout has not been without excitement and controversy. Find the details about the album below.
Release Date
In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-save it here.
IN PIECES 3.31.23 🫀
my tears are like the water.
my heart is like the sun.
through chaos, beauty grows.
there’s power in my pain. pic.twitter.com/NwqiLkKKSq
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 20, 2023
Tracklist
The full tracklist has not yet been revealed. However, based on the album’s listing on Apple Music, the album will include a total of 14 tracks. Although previously shared singles “Treat Me” and “Have Mercy” didn’t make the final cut, “Pray It Away” has.
Features
This is where the controversy comes in. The only feature Chlöe has confirmed so far is Chris Brown for the song “How Does It Feel.” His history of harassment, battery, sexual assault, and more prompted fans to take to social media to call out Chlöe. The track arrives on February 24.
2ND PIECE. HOW DOES IT FEEL @chrisbrown. 2/24 🫀 pic.twitter.com/fjAjW6Sk6f
— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 16, 2023
Artwork
The album’s cover art features the singer confidently staring directly into the camera dressed in a form-fitting red latex gown.
Singles
The lead single is “Pray It Away,” a powerful song about overcoming a breakup with spirituality: “God knows my heart, I’m wildin’, wildin’ / So close to doin’ somethin’ / Maybe I should go and take it to church / And wash it away,” she sings.
She also revealed that none of her previous singles like “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” or the Latto-assisted “For The Night” will be on the album.