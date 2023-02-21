Fans of Chlöe x Halle are in for a treat. Chlöe is stepping out on her own for her new album, In Pieces, her debut as a solo artist.

“I have been the rawest, the most vulnerable, and the most open I have been in my entire life with this album,” she said in a statement, adding, “I used to believe the way I love so hard without question, was a curse. Only to find out it’s been my greatest gift all along.”

So far, the record’s rollout has not been without excitement and controversy. Find the details about the album below.

Release Date

In Pieces is out 3/31 via Parkwood/Columbia. Pre-save it here.