After finding massive success as the duo Chloe x Halle with their sophomore album Ungodly Hour, the two sisters have started separating their careers a bit. Halle landed a lead role in the live action remake of The Little Mermaid while Chloe is using her first name as a moniker for her solo music and recently dropped the sultry track “Have Mercy.” And though Chloe is grateful she was able to kick off her music career with her sister by her side, the singer says there is one thing that “annoys” her about it.

Chloe recently sat down with In The Know for a cover interview where she spoke about her body image, self confidence, and music. When asked about what it was like to make music with her sister, Chloe said there were “no downsides,” but it was frustrating how the public would try to “pit them against each other” even though they didn’t see themselves that way:

“There were no downsides on our side. But I will tell you what annoys me a lot. I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing. It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways. So that’s the only downside.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Chloe said that, now she’s making music on her own, she is learning how to speak up for herself more. “I think being with my sister, it’s easier to speak up,” she said. “But when it’s just you on your own, you feel like sometimes your voice is too quiet to respect or hear, so sometimes you tend to back down.”

Read Chloe’s full interview with In The Know here.