Chloe And Gunna Were Seen Holding Hands Which Sparked Dating Rumors Once Again

It was just a little over two months ago that dating rumors between Chloe Bailey and Gunna began. Back in October, the pair was spotted courtside together at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks. As expected, images of thw two caused quite a storm on social media, but Gunna later denied that things were more than platonic between him and Chloe. “We’re not dating,” he said at the time. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

However, that was in 2021. The pair was once again spotted together at a recent basketball game, this one between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Once the game concluded, Chloe and Gunna were seen holding hands outside the arena. Many jumped on social media to share their thoughts about the video.

Gunna recently revealed the tracklist for his upcoming project Drip Season 4, which includes features from Chloe herself as well as Drake, Young Thug, and more.

You can view the video of Gunna and Chloe in the video above and reactions from fans below.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

