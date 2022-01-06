It was just a little over two months ago that dating rumors between Chloe Bailey and Gunna began. Back in October, the pair was spotted courtside together at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks. As expected, images of thw two caused quite a storm on social media, but Gunna later denied that things were more than platonic between him and Chloe. “We’re not dating,” he said at the time. “That was just like a date, though, where you just go to the game and catch a vibe. But she’s my friend.”

However, that was in 2021. The pair was once again spotted together at a recent basketball game, this one between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. Once the game concluded, Chloe and Gunna were seen holding hands outside the arena. Many jumped on social media to share their thoughts about the video.

Gunna recently revealed the tracklist for his upcoming project Drip Season 4, which includes features from Chloe herself as well as Drake, Young Thug, and more.

You can view the video of Gunna and Chloe in the video above and reactions from fans below.

Chloe and gunna together is so random to me but good for her😭 like@how the hell did they even meet — ☽ (@digitalsxpphic) January 5, 2022

chloe waking up to both gunna and all the items in her closet being gone pic.twitter.com/GGGfcpAWXJ — melv. (@manizegos) January 5, 2022

chloe and gunna were spotted holding hands?? pic.twitter.com/GhTpkCKw9I — sarahˣ | NORMANI IS COMING (@CashewAunt2) January 5, 2022

You mean to tell me Chloe is with Gunna- pic.twitter.com/bnwSOtYDHS — Devin is loading…… (@Bladein99) January 5, 2022

Streets saying gunna and Chloe together pic.twitter.com/hw1ORa1vva — 𝐹𝑅𝐴𝑁☁️✨ (@Freyrein) January 5, 2022

I just learned Gunna is dating Chloe Bailey. pic.twitter.com/EzGXd2HsP8 — guapo la flame (@chunk_delfresco) January 5, 2022

gunna and chloe actually dating bye pic.twitter.com/ReSvtzZLUT — jas⛸ (@jnkvlvet) January 5, 2022

gunna better not hurt chloe either pic.twitter.com/CbEWkwCQrb — toe (@damn_toe) January 5, 2022

If Chloe dating gunna is true, please come to my funeral. pic.twitter.com/SDsVPgeDHh — Kayla ⁷ (@dojasflatline) January 6, 2022

This nigga gunna got a love song with Chloe Bailey on his tape, I’m finna throw up and cry — J ☔️ (@NoTweetsJordan) January 5, 2022

