Chloe X Halle’s Latest Virtual Performance Has Fans Buzzing

Chloe X Halle had a breakout year thanks to their viral single “Do It” and penchant for turning their backyard into one of music’s hottest stages as live entertainment turned to live streaming in response to the ongoing pandemic. Each of their performances has drawn more attention and discussion to the duo, but their latest has completely upended the discourse about them. Video of the sister act’s appearance on Verizon’s all-female series of virtual concerts prompted a trending topic on Twitter as fans were blown away by their virtuoso vocal display — and Chloe’s exuberant choreography.

Chloe x Halle performing “Forgive Me” tonight for Verizon’s private virtual show #VerizonUp. pic.twitter.com/XJ7UE2nkED — Chloe x Halle Updatesˣ (@cxhupdates) December 23, 2020

Chloe x Halle performing live for Verizon ⚡️💫🎤 (@LONELYHCURS)pic.twitter.com/AqRlP73TQF — Chloe x Halle Now ❄ (@cxhnow) December 23, 2020

Incidentally, the concert footage was initially only available to Verizon Up members, but once enterprising fans began to upload their screen captures, the clips quickly took on a life of their own. However, while much of the discussion was positive, some fans took the opportunity to suggest the sisters go solo, while others shot down their accusations that Halle is “holding Chloe back.”

Chloe X Halle are a sister duo. Together they have created such a unique sound that is so beautiful, soulful, and artistic. Both of them feed off of each other’s energy in the studio and on stage, and I love that. Halle slays onstage just like Chloe. Both of them are performers. — 𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 (@MJFINESSELOVER) December 23, 2020

I fully believe that both Chloe and Halle could both be successful solo artists in their own rights but the thing that makes them so special is how well they work TOGETHER so like??? — they (@ayyypolitical) December 23, 2020

Half of the people that are saying Chloe should go solo and that Halle is holding her back is people that never listened to their music to begin with. They saw curves and got interested. Bunch of weirdos. — Akari⁷ ⁿ (@icedmani) December 23, 2020

Meanwhile, other fans were just extremely here for Chloe’s energetic performance, contrasting her super low squats with Halle’s relatively demure posing.

Halle came to sing and Chloe came to deliver ass and Im here for both https://t.co/hK2tQXkzRi — K. Calloway👓 (@KaiCal__) December 23, 2020

From once being told that their music was “too complex for the average ear” to Chloe X Halle to releasing a fan-and-critics-favorite album that launched them to superstardom, this year has been a good one for the young Beyonce proteges.

See the reactions to their Verizon Up performance above.