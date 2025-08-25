Marriage became a touchy topic at a recent Coldplay concert, the one where the viral CEO affair fiasco happened. At a more recent concert, though, Coldplay was on the other side of matrimony.

Fan-shot footage shows a man in the crowd holding a sign, reading, “I want to propose,” with an arrow pointing down at the woman standing in front of him. Chris Martin acknowledges it and says, “OK, now listen. My brother, I need you to nod as I do some basic security checks, OK? Is this person your partner? Yes? No one else’s partner?” The man nodded affirmatively and Martin continued, “Are you cousins or siblings, or anything weird like that? Are you AI? Are you real people? Okay, then I think we can continue.”

Martin then sang a little ditty: “My beautiful brother, here is some advice for free. As we all look on and see you go down, I advise you to get down on one knee.”

Sure enough, the man proposed, it was warmly received, and the couple confirmed it with a kiss. Martin then said, “Congratulations, my brother and my sister. What a beautiful girl. What a wonderful guy. On a day like this, I encourage you to kiss. I hope you’re happy until the day that you die.”

