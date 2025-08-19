Coldplay is a long-running band with a good handful of songs that have racked up over a billion streams on Spotify. Despite that, their biggest brush with notoriety over the past month has been when the now-former CEO of data operations startup Astronomer was caught having an affair with one of his employees, when they were shown together on screens at Coldplay’s Boston concert.

For those planning on having an affair in public, shy away from doing it at a Coldplay concert, because the band doesn’t plan to stop highlighting its audience.

Kicking off a run of UK shows in Hull yesterday (August 18), Chris Martin said (as NME notes), “We are so happy to be here. Many of you have written signs. So, I’ll take some time to try and read some signs. Then we’ll see what happens. First of all [that sign reads:] ‘three times in three months’… You were at that Boston gig! Well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle.”

He added, “We’ve been doing this a long time, and it is only recently that it became a… yeah. Life throws you lemons and you’ve got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”