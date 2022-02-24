New Jersey rapper Chris Patrick may have a relatively unassuming nom de plume, but when he steps to the mic to perform his song “Up Now” for the latest episode of UPROXX Sessions, his star power becomes evident. Coolly switching from punchy, rapid-fire rhymes to crystal-clear crooning, he proves to be proficient at both rapping and singing, all while showing off quick-witted wordplay revealing a quirky worldview that complements his deceptive rap name.

“Sunroof down so the rays hit the melanin,” he smirks. “Spun through town tryna bathe in the element.”

Patrick might be flying under the radar now, but with co-signs from the likes of Black Thought and JID, the lanky East Orange MC’s time in the sun might not be metaphorical for very much longer (well, yeah, it still will be but it’ll mean something different). His 2020 album, From The Heart, Vol. 2 has drawn comparisons to early efforts from relatable rap everymen such as J. Cole and Saba, which bodes well for his earnest, down-to-earth approach. Working with Deante Hitchcock on Deante’s new EP and building his buzz with tracks like “Up Now” and “Gang Activity,” expect to see Chris Patrick to not only elevate to radar level but fly high as his career takes off in 2022.

Watch Chris Patrick perform “Up Now” above.

