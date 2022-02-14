Today’s Valentine’s Day, but you wouldn’t know it from some of today’s headlines. Fortunately, Atlanta rapper Deante Hitchcock has arrived to put the focus back on romance in his own cheeky way. Dropping the “Neck Up” video, Hitchcock shouts out all the throat GOATs out there with a subtly raunchy visual that focuses on the spicier side of Cupid’s day. The clip sees Deante heading to an appointment and displays his and his potential partner’s preparations, including lighting candles at a shrine with photos of Nancy Reagan, Karrine Stephans, and Andy King… If you know, you know.

The single is the first from Hitchcock’s upcoming EP, Every Day The 14th, which is due February 14 on RCA Records. The EP will be Deante Hitchcock since 2020’s Better, his debut album on ByStorm Entertainment/RCA. Since then, he’s been steadily releasing both smooth singles and witty freestyles in an effort to keep his momentum going. He’s put his own spin on tracks like Drake’s “What’s Next,” SpottemGotem’s “Beat Box,” Outkast’s “Roses,” and Spillage Village’s “Baptize,” which also earned him a spot on the official remix of the song. Most recently, he popped up on the deluxe edition of Isaiah Rashad’s album The House Is Burning, and he’s established himself as one of the Atlanta rappers to watch in the coming year.

Every Day The 14th is due 2/17. You can pre-save it here.