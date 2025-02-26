Chxrry22’s Snow-Covered ‘Just Like Me’ Video Is Red Hot

Chxrry22 is one of the buzziest names in R&B at the moment, and on Wednesday (February 26), she released a music video for the self-assured single “Just Like Me.” It features the “Poppin Out (Mistakes)” singer in front of a snow-covered mountain while wearing a heavy winter coat and posing next to a snowmobile. Despite the icy visuals, the video itself is red hot.

You can watch the “Just Like Me” video above, and check out Chxrry22 opening for FLO on their North American tour.

In an interview with Uproxx, Chxrry22 shared her earliest memory of music. “I feel like music was a part of me before I was even born,” she said. “Both of my parents could sing and they were in a choir, so they would make my brothers and I sing Ethiopian songs and record us. I’m not even kidding when I say that in every single home video I have from my childhood, I’m singing. I don’t think they thought that one of their children would actually grow up to be a musician, but I think it was their love language and also a way to teach us our language.”

And who’s on Chxrry22’s R&B Mount Rushmore? “Whitney, Marvin Gaye, Anita Baker, D’Angelo, Keyshia Cole,” she answered. “I think that’s a few too many, but you get the point.”