Over the weekend, British R&B girl group FLO released their debut album, Access All Areas, after months of buildup including singles such as “Walk Like This,” “Bending My Rules,” and “AAA.”
Today, to commemorate the release, they announced their upcoming Access All Areas tour dates for 2025, beginning April 9 in Austin, Texas, and running through May 22 at Hollywood’s Palladium. It’s their first headlining tour since joining Kehlani on the Bay Area singer’s Crash World Tour earlier this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, with a presale Thursday, November 21. You can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.
FLO’s Access All Areas Tour Dates, 2025
04/09 – Emo’s Austin @ Austin, TX
04/11 – South Side Ballroom @ Dallas, TX
04/12 – House of Blues Houston @ Houston, TX
04/15 – Revolution Live @ Fort Lauderdale, FL
04/16 – The RITZ Ybor @ Tampa, FL
04/18 – The Ritz @ Raleigh, NC
04/19 – Tabernacle @ Atlanta, GA
04/22 – Brooklyn Paramount @ Brooklyn, NY
04/23 – The Fillmore Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, PA
04/25 – The Fillmore Silver Spring @ Silver Spring, MD
04/26 – The NorVa @ Norfolk, VA
04/28 – Citizens House of Blues Boston @ Boston, MA
04/29 – MTELUS @ Montreal, QC
05/01 – HISTORY @ Toronto, ON
05/03 – The Salt Shed @ Chicago, IL
05/04 – Saint Andrew’s Hall @ Detroit, MI
05/06 – The Fillmore Minneapolis @ Minneapolis, MN
05/08 – Summit @ Denver, CO
05/10 – The Van Buren @ Phoenix, AZ
05/11 – The Observatory North Park @ San Diego, CA
05/12 – Ace of Spades @ Sacramento, CA
05/15 – Roseland Theater @ Portland, OR
05/16 – Showbox SoDo @ Seattle, WA
05/18 – Commodore Ballroom @ Vancouver, BC
05/20 – The Masonic @ San Francisco, CA
05/22 – Hollywood Palladium @ Los Angeles, CA