Over the weekend, British R&B girl group FLO released their debut album, Access All Areas, after months of buildup including singles such as “Walk Like This,” “Bending My Rules,” and “AAA.”

Today, to commemorate the release, they announced their upcoming Access All Areas tour dates for 2025, beginning April 9 in Austin, Texas, and running through May 22 at Hollywood’s Palladium. It’s their first headlining tour since joining Kehlani on the Bay Area singer’s Crash World Tour earlier this year. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22, with a presale Thursday, November 21. You can find more information here. See below for the tour dates.