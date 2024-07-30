Just when you thought musical comebacks were a done deal, Clipse entered the chat. Although the sibling duo, comprised of Pusha T and No Malice, have kept themselves busy with other personal ventures, they fans have desperately yearned for an album.

Last month, Pusha T confirmed that the duo were finally on one accord about a full-length project. They’ve even came together to premiere a new track during their surprise performance at Louis Vuitton’s recent fashion. But no further details were shared regarding the project. Well, until now. Over on Instagram, Pusha T revealed the official title for Clipse’s long-awaited album.

“In celebration of this weekends’ Denim Tears 5th anniversary party,” he wrote. “Where Clipse will be performing ahead of their new album, ‘Let God Sort Em Out.’”

The caption seemed like a simple promotional obligation for the fashion brand’s event, until followers realized that he bread crumbed the album name.

As part of a sit down with Vulture, confirmed that one half the Clipse’s longtime producing team The Neptunes, Pharrell Williams, is also onboard for the upcoming release. “Pharrell producing everything is also an ode to the type of music and the type of albums we want to make,” he said. “We still want to make full bodies of work. These are movies, man. These aren’t just songs. This isn’t just a collection of joints we went in and banged out.”

But don’t expect to see Chad Hugo’s name anywhere in the credits. Unfortunately, it appears Hugo’s legal battle with Pharrell has spilled over into Clipse’s willingness to work with him.