In recent months, many Kanye West associates have chosen to speak out against the rapper, all stemming from his antisemitic comments. Now, so too has longtime collaborator Pusha T.

In a new Los Angeles Times interview, Pusha was asked about he has “felt watching everything that’s happened with him over the last few months.” He responded, “It’s definitely affected me. It’s been disappointing. As a Black man in America, there is no room for bigotry or hate speech. So yeah. It’s been very disappointing, let’s talk straight.”

Before answering that question, he spoke about what it’s been like to work with West over the years, saying, “Writing and recording with Ye is a very special thing for me. We actually have a lot of the same taste, we love just barred-out rap. He would tell me things like, ‘Man, you just be the extreme version of yourself. And I’m gonna be the extreme version of myself.’ […] Creatively, Ye has meant freedom to me. A lot of times, people would try to get me to change certain things about my process, change certain things about me lyrically, change certain things about the content. He never has been like that. He always saw me for who I was and knew how to take it to the next level.”

