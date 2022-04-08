NFTs have firmly found their way into the music world, with Snoop Dogg and Sia embracing them. Now they’re establishing a presence in festival season, too, as Coachella and 88Rising are teaming up for a new collection that will offer real-world perks at this month’s Coachella festival.

All in all, aside from “digital ownership of 88rising’s historic Head In The Clouds Forever Coachella performances captured by Curry Tian,” the collection includes “physical experiences at the festival, including perks and utilities from 88rising and Coachella, such as dedicated entry lines at Coachella and on-site festival meetups,” along with “early access to music, tickets to Head In The Clouds Festivals, VIP experiences exclusive to holders, early access to merch, future NFT drops, and more.”

There will also be “a one-of-one NFT that grants on-stage access to 88rising’s Coachella showcase and an exclusive party experience at the 88rising Cloud Mansion.”

The NFT sale and auction kicks off on Tuesday, April 12 at 9 a.m. PT on nft.coachella.com/88rising and will run for 24 hours.

Sean Miyashiro, CEO of 88Rising, says, “We wanted to collaborate with Coachella to provide insane experiences at the most iconic festival in the world – and extend them into the future for all of our Head In The Clouds festivals ahead. We want our contribution in this space to be meaningful to the fans and also provide value in real world experiences as well as an ongoing path to deliver amazing art.”

Sam Schoonover, Innovation Lead for Coachella, also notes, “The magic of a concert comes from a personal connection established between viewer and performer. NFTs allow us to build on that connection by commemorating the experience, rewarding the loyalty of those who attended, and enabling a stronger community amongst fans. The 88Rising collections embody the mission of this festival: producing fan-first experiences that support creatives.”