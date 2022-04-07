Megan Thee Stallion Has A New Song She Wants To Debut At Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion has been good to fans this year as she’s dropped a pair of singles so far in 2022: the Shenseea collaboration “Lick” and the Dua Lipa link-up “Sweetest Pie.” She has more new material ready to go, too, and she might event debut it when she performs as Coachella later this month, from April 15 to 17 and 22 to 24.

Megan teased these plans today, writing on Twitter, “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping [crying laughing emoji]. I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” She also noted in response to a Twitter user, “Guys be like ‘this sh*t hard’ but I think my girls just feel it in they spirit [crying laughing emoji].”

I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman they start jumping and clapping 😂 I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 7, 2022

Guys be like “this shit hard” but I think my girls just feel it in they spirit 😂 https://t.co/sofq3MHZZF — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) April 7, 2022

Coachella is the latest event in a particularly busy period for Megan. She just picked up a Webby Award nomination, she and Dua Lipa presented together at the Grammys, she performed at the Oscars (becoming the first female rapper to do so), and she pie’d one of her dancers on stage at the iHeartRadio awards.

