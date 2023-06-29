Coco Jones is becoming the star many of us knew she’d be since her Disney days. After signing a deal with Def Jam at the top of 2022, Jones released her What I Didn’t Tell You EP which delivered the fan-favorite record “ICU,” a song that became her highest-charting record. Months after releasing a deluxe edition of What I Didn’t Tell You, Jones would go home with the Best New Artist award at the BET Awards where she also performed “ICU.” Things are just getting started for Jones, and it’ll all continue with a newly-announced tour later this summer.

Shortly after her BET Awards win, Jones announced the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour. The string of shows begins on August 5 in Ontario, Canada, and continue for a month before concluding in Norfolk, Virginia on September 3. Jones also revealed that rising singer Ebony Riley will join her as an opening act for the tour as well as Haben and S!mone on select dates.

You can view the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.

08/05/2023 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Theater

08/08/2023 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

08/10/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

08/11/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

08/13/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

08/15/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

08/17/2023 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

08/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

08/23/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

08/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

08/27/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

08/29/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

08/30/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival

09/03/2023 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) is out now via Def Jam. Find out more information here.