Coco Jones is becoming the star many of us knew she’d be since her Disney days. After signing a deal with Def Jam at the top of 2022, Jones released her What I Didn’t Tell You EP which delivered the fan-favorite record “ICU,” a song that became her highest-charting record. Months after releasing a deluxe edition of What I Didn’t Tell You, Jones would go home with the Best New Artist award at the BET Awards where she also performed “ICU.” Things are just getting started for Jones, and it’ll all continue with a newly-announced tour later this summer.
Shortly after her BET Awards win, Jones announced the What I Didn’t Tell You Tour. The string of shows begins on August 5 in Ontario, Canada, and continue for a month before concluding in Norfolk, Virginia on September 3. Jones also revealed that rising singer Ebony Riley will join her as an opening act for the tour as well as Haben and S!mone on select dates.
You can view the full list of tour dates below and purchase tickets here.
08/05/2023 — Ontario, CA @ Toyota Theater
08/08/2023 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
08/10/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
08/11/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
08/13/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
08/15/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
08/17/2023 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
08/22/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
08/23/2023 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
08/25/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
08/27/2023 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
08/29/2023 — Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
08/30/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/02/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Made In America Festival
09/03/2023 — Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) is out now via Def Jam. Find out more information here.