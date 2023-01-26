Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B and Afrobeats column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Beyoncé brought out Blue Ivy to perform “Brown Skin Girl” at a private gig in Dubai, which reportedly paid her $24 million and Kehlani brought her talents to Chicken Shop Date. Drake’s OVO Sound label signed its first alternative R&B singer in Naomi Sharon and Sudan Archives brought “Homesick” to The Tonight Show in an orchestral performance. Elsewhere, Frank Ocean signaled an album is in the works and SZA’s SOS continues to lead the album charts. Here are some more releases on the new music front that you should check out:

Coco Jones — What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) Following her strong performance as Hilary in Bel-Air, Coco Jones released her What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) EP to end 2022. A couple of months after its release, Jones extends the project with a new deluxe project. Four new songs, with one featuring Babyface, join the project which includes highlights like “ICU” and “Caliber.” August Alsina — “Myself” August Alsina released just three songs in 2022, those being “Shake The World,” Beautiful Way,” and “Lied To You.” Hopefully, he has more for us in 2023 and begins his run for the year with “Myself.” It’s an honest record that finds the singer staying true to himself and detailing the good and bad in his life.

Popcaan — “Great Is He” At some point in the near future, Popcaan will release his fifth album Great Is He. He began the rollout for the project with last year’s “Next To Me” featuring his girlfriend Toni-Ann Singh. It continued with “We Caa Done” alongside Drake this year, and final single before the album’s release on January 27 is its title track which arrives as a euphoric and elevating outro for the album. Nonso Amadi — “Ease Up” Last week, Nonso Amadi teamed up with Savannah Ré for a remix of her song, “Closure.” This week, Amadi is back with an offering of his own in the form of his “Ease Up” single. He says the record is “a reflective song speaking about some of my experiences back home and the struggles of the average Nigerian youth based on issues with police harassment, day-to-day traffic in the cities, and the disproportional wealth gap between the average Nigerian and politicians.” He adds, “among all this, we just want to chill, relax, and have a good time – ease up.”

Mack Keane & ESTA. — “Super” Singer Mack Keane and producer ESTA. are back it again. After releasing their sweet EP, Intersections, last spring. It seems like the duo could have more on the way. It starts with “Super” which details an ideal love that’s far from ordinary, which makes calling it “super” perfect. Nil Bambu — “Incomplete” It’s been a little while since Miami singer Nil Bambu released music to the world, with her last pair of records coming in 2017. However, with a new year ahead of her, she’s back to treat her fans and it kicks off with “Incomplete.” Bambu says of the song, “I wanted to sonically create a moment that people could feel when you’re so in love with someone, but you know it’s not working out. You know this is a bad idea, like it’s over, but that doesn’t deter or take away from the fact that you love this person.”

Joeboy — “Body & Soul” Joeboy’s 2022 year was sprinkled with a few singles and features, but it wasn’t nearly as bustling as his 2021 year which was carried by the success of his Somewhere Between Beauty & Magic album. Hopefully, there is more in store for the afrobeats singer this year as he returns with “Body & Soul.” The passionate love song is the first offering from his upcoming sophomore album. Minz — “Wo Wo (Remix)” Feat. BNXN fka Buju & Blaqbonez Minz is destined to have a breakout year in 2022, and based on the rising success of his “Wo Wo” single, he could fulfill that destiny. The Nigerian singer looked to give the song a boost with a new remix featuring BNXN fka Buju and Blaqbonez. The new guests slide with ease over the graceful production while adding a new flavor to the record.