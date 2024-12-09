With Christmas only two weeks away, the new holiday tunes keep rolling in. Coco Jones has contributed four new songs to the Christmas carol canon with her new EP, Coco By The Fireplace. On the focus track, “Santa Is Me,” Ms. Jones takes a different tack from the Eartha Kitt classic “Santa Baby,” declaring her independence with a self-love anthem about supplying all the presents under her own tree.

“Nothing else on my wishlist / Got all I want this Christmas / I get it for myself, ‘cause baby Santa is me,” she sings on the chorus, noting in the second verse, “Don’t need to hide boxes / ‘Cause I know who bought it.”

Coco is a year removed from the tour for her debut EP What I Didn’t Tell You, and kicked off the anticipation for its follow-up with her new single, “Here We Go,” this May. In the meantime, she also made an appearance on Latto’s new album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. For now, there’s no telling what the new year might bring, but fans can enjoy the gift Coco’s just dropped off as they await updates on her eventual album release.

Watch the visualizer for Coco Jones’ “Santa Is Me” above.

Coco By The Fireplace is out now via High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings. Get it here.