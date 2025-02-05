Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. The Weeknd announced the After Hours ‘Til Dawn Tour and Frank Ocean began filming his directorial debut with David Jonsson in the starring role. Kehlani explained how Grammy nominations “hasn’t changed anything,” but not in a bad way while Kelela announced a new live album, In The Blue Light.

The Weeknd — Hurry Up Tomorrow Three years after teasing the project, confirming the existence of a trilogy with After Hours and Dawn FM, The Weeknd returns with Hurry Up Tomorrow. His sixth album presents features from Future, Lana Del Rey, Anitta, Travis Scott, and other, and arrives as an excellently crafted combination of the various eras in his stellar career. Coco Jones & Leon Thomas — “Here We Go (Uh Oh) [Remix]” Coco Jones had one of the best R&B songs of 2024 with “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” and she’s ensuring the song lives in 2025 thanks to a new remix with Leon Thomas. The new version of the song features a second verse from Thomas where he plays the role of a pleading lover trying to regain Jones’ love, making for a sweet back and forth between R&B’s brightest stars of the future.

Jessie Reyez — “Goliath” With her new album on the way, Jessie Reyez checks back in with her new single, “Goliath.” A reflection on self-love, “Goliath” is also another step in the right direction as Reyez readies the release of her upcoming album Mahalia — “Pressure Points” Feat. Lila Iké A new Mahalia era may be upon us as the British singer delivers “Pressure Points” with Lila Iké, her first single of the new year. Driven by production that blends R&B and reggae, Mahalia and Lila sing of their desires with love how they want their partners to be intimate with them, but through their own choice to do so.

Jacquees & DeJ Loaf — “Favorite One” Jacquees and DeJ Loaf are taking things back to 2016 with the upcoming release of their F*ck A Friend Zone II mixtape. With that on the way, the duo deliver “Favorite One,” the second single from the project. The sweet and sultry single dives into the growing feelings between lovers and why they turned out to be better than the rest. Yung Bleu & Meek Mill — “Friends To Miami” Continuing his streak of releasing a project every year since 2019, Yung Bleu is readying the release of What Makes Us Human with “Friends To Miami” alongside Meek Mill. Together, Bleu and Meek recall a past lover’s decision to search for their replacement during a girl’s trip to Miami and how they handled the situation.

Journey Montana — Lucky Girl Syndrome Following up on her Stargirl EP released in 2023, 21-year-old singer Journey Montana arrives with her debut album Lucky Girl Syndrome. Montana releases the project complete with 10 songs and a lone feature from Maliegh Zan for a body of work that she says is “a labor of self-love and self empowerment.” She adds, “Lucky Girl Syndrome is a collection of real stories of womanhood and feelings that I hope everyone can understand and enjoy.” Qing Madi — I Am The Blueprint Nigerian singer Qing Madi steps out with her debut album I Am The Blueprint. Complete with 13 songs, the new LP is a strong effort from the 18-year-old that thrives off a combination of afrobeats, alt-R&B, afropop, soul, and more. “With this album I found love with myself,” Madi says of I Am The Blueprint. “I am telling my stories in a place of love and peace.”

Dee Gatti — “Control” Fort Worth singer Dee Gatti concluded her 2024 by releasing Look What You’ve Done EP, her first project since 2021’s Just Called To Say. Though it might’ve been a long way for her latest project, it hasn’t been a long wait for new music since it’s release as Gatti feeds us with new music thanks to “Control.” Breez Kennedy — “Talk 2 Me” For his second record of the year, Breez Kennedy is back with “Talk 2 Me.” The new song takes inspired from 2000s R&B production as Kennedy attempts to sway a new love interest into arms. “Talk 2 Me” follows “Love Language” which he released in mid-January.